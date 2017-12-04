25 authors on hand at Hattiesburg bookstore for Author Extravaganza

Some 25 authors, mostly from Mississippi, were on hand at Main Street Books in Hattiesburg tonight for the Author Extravaganza.

Authors of fiction, non-fiction, sports, inspiration and children's books were among those present to personally sign copies of their latest works.

This is the fourteenth time the downtown book store has held the event.

"This is a great time of year to bring authors here to come and sign their newest releases which make great Christmas gifts," said Main Street Books owner Diane Shepherd. “Personally, I believe that you can do all of your Christmas shopping here and that signed books make great gifts.”

Signed copies from the authors will be available throughout the holiday season.

The store is normally closed on Mondays, but will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays during the holiday season.

