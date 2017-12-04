Four Hattiesburg women injured in Florida head-on collision - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Four Hattiesburg women injured in Florida head-on collision

SOURCE: nwfdailynews.com SOURCE: nwfdailynews.com

A weekend head-on collision in Florida injured four Hattiesburg women.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the accident occurred Sunday when a 1999 Lexus SUV traveling east on U.S. 98 in Okaloosa Island, Fla. the drove through the median into the westbound lane, colliding with a Nissan Altima driven by Maranda Shantell Fenton, 25, of Hattiesburg. All four passengers were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. 

Fenton was listed in critical condition, while Krystal Donaldson, Deja Hulem and Lakeisha Wright, all of Hattiesburg, were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the paper.

Alcohol test results for the driver of the Lexus SUV are pending, as are charges. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • New online database helps parents find right child care facilities

    New online database helps parents find right child care facilities

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-12-05 02:47:01 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    New developments out of the Mississippi State Department of Health affecting parents who have children in child care or in need of child care services. It's been years in the making and now there's an online database where parents can search showing specific information regarding licensed child care facilities in our state. Heather Calvin said "Too high, too high and a lot of them are careless and don't really watch the kids." Mother of two, Heather Calvin, is referring t...

    More >>

    New developments out of the Mississippi State Department of Health affecting parents who have children in child care or in need of child care services. It's been years in the making and now there's an online database where parents can search showing specific information regarding licensed child care facilities in our state. Heather Calvin said "Too high, too high and a lot of them are careless and don't really watch the kids." Mother of two, Heather Calvin, is referring t...

    More >>

  • 25 authors on hand at Hattiesburg bookstore for Author Extravaganza

    25 authors on hand at Hattiesburg bookstore for Author Extravaganza

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:32 PM EST2017-12-05 02:32:47 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Some 25 authors, mostly from Mississippi, were on hand at Main Street Books in Hattiesburg tonight for the Author Extravaganza. Authors of fiction, non-fiction, sports, inspiration and children's books were among those present to personally sign copies of their latest works. This is the fourteenth time the downtown book store has held the event. "This is a great time of year to bring authors here to come and sign their newest releases which make great Christmas gifts...More >>
    Some 25 authors, mostly from Mississippi, were on hand at Main Street Books in Hattiesburg tonight for the Author Extravaganza. Authors of fiction, non-fiction, sports, inspiration and children's books were among those present to personally sign copies of their latest works. This is the fourteenth time the downtown book store has held the event. "This is a great time of year to bring authors here to come and sign their newest releases which make great Christmas gifts...More >>

  • Four Hattiesburg women injured in Florida head-on collision

    Four Hattiesburg women injured in Florida head-on collision

    Monday, December 4 2017 8:06 PM EST2017-12-05 01:06:02 GMT
    SOURCE: nwfdailynews.comSOURCE: nwfdailynews.com
    A weekend head-on collision in Florida injured four Hattiesburg women. According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the accident occurred Sunday when a 1999 Lexus SUV traveling east on U.S. 98 in Okaloosa Island, Fla. the drove through the median into the westbound lane, colliding with a Nissan Altima driven by Maranda Shantell Fenton, 25, of Hattiesburg. All four passengers were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.  Fenton was listed in critical condition, while...More >>
    A weekend head-on collision in Florida injured four Hattiesburg women. According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the accident occurred Sunday when a 1999 Lexus SUV traveling east on U.S. 98 in Okaloosa Island, Fla. the drove through the median into the westbound lane, colliding with a Nissan Altima driven by Maranda Shantell Fenton, 25, of Hattiesburg. All four passengers were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.  Fenton was listed in critical condition, while...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly