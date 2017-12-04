Four Hattiesburg women injured in Florida head-on collision

A weekend head-on collision in Florida injured four Hattiesburg women.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the accident occurred Sunday when a 1999 Lexus SUV traveling east on U.S. 98 in Okaloosa Island, Fla. the drove through the median into the westbound lane, colliding with a Nissan Altima driven by Maranda Shantell Fenton, 25, of Hattiesburg. All four passengers were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Fenton was listed in critical condition, while Krystal Donaldson, Deja Hulem and Lakeisha Wright, all of Hattiesburg, were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the paper.

Alcohol test results for the driver of the Lexus SUV are pending, as are charges.

