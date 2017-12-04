Taxpayers paying $3.2 million to keep highways clean - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Taxpayers paying $3.2 million to keep highways clean

By Quametra Wilborn, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Littering has been an ongoing issue here in the Magnolia State, costing taxpayers $3.2 million annually to keep the state clean.

“If people wouldn’t litter and throw trash on the side of the highway, then this money could be used to improve our roads,” MDOT’s public information officer Jason Scott said.

Scott said for them to work on the roads, they must first be clean, and that means implementing a few programs such as the Inmate Litter Removal program.

It’s a partnership between local law enforcement that uses prisoners to remove litter from highways.

“Without these programs offered through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, litter would clutter and trash our highways from the Delta to the Coast,” Scott said.

He said for years there was a vast improvement in the reduction of litter; however, over the past five years, the cost to pick up trash has remained flat.

MDOT said the $3.2 million is only for state-highways, and taxpayers also need to be aware that it also costs to keep local cities clean as well.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said they’ve spent $39,545 this year to keep their city clean. The City of Hattiesburg Public Works department said they try to save money on litter pick-up by recruiting community volunteers to keep the streets clean.

 The state of Mississippi is a beautiful state, and Scott just wants to see it clean.

“We’re going to continue to look for innovative ways to educate the public on what litter does to our state, and we’re going to continue doing our job to make Mississippi litter free,” Scott said. 

For ways on how you can help keep the state clean, visit mdot.ms.gov

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Breaking

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:04 PM EST2017-12-07 21:04:17 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-12-07 20:44:01 GMT
    Source: TwitterSource: Twitter

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

  • Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:03 PM EST2017-12-07 18:03:10 GMT
    SOURCE: Forrest County EMASOURCE: Forrest County EMA
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly