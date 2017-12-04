Hattiesburg Athletic Director to leave for Starkville school district

The Hattiesburg Public School District Athletic Director will be leaving for a position at the Starkville Oktibbeha School District.

The Starkville Oktibbeha district announced the hire of Dr. Cheyenne Trussell, 56, as its new athletic director on Twitter Monday.

Jacket Nation, please help us welcome Dr. Cheyenne Trussell as SOCSD’s new Director of Athletics! #GoJackets #JacketNation pic.twitter.com/pYxGZva8t7 — Starkville Schools (@StarkvilleSD) December 4, 2017

The school board approved the hiring of Trussell, and he will begin in January, according to The Commmercial Dispatch of Starkville.

Trussell had been with Hattiesburg since 2002.

