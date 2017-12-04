Attempted suicide in parking lot of Laurel business

A man attempted suicide in the parking lot of a Laurel business.

Laurel police responded to a report of a shooting at a Laurel retail business on 16th Avenue at approximately 4:46 p.m. According to police, a male subject was located outside a vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Laurel police said that there is no current danger to the public and are not seeking suspects in the incident.

