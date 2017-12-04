12 William Carey athletes earn NAIA Scholar Honors

From Special Reports:

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 fall sports Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes and William Carey was well represented with 12 selections.

To qualify for Daktronics-NAIA National Scholar Athlete honors athletes must be in at least their second year with the team, carrying a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and hold junior academic status or higher.

Fall 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes:

Women's Cross Country

William Carey (Miss.) Ariel Jones (JR/Slidell, LA)

Women's Soccer

William Carey (Miss.) Savanah Carter (JR/Ocean Springs, Miss.)

William Carey (Miss.) Abby Baravik (JR/Laurel, Miss.)

William Carey (Miss.) Jamie Holifield (JR/Petal, Miss.)

William Carey (Miss.) Abby Taylor (SR/Florence, Miss.)

Men's Soccer

William Carey (Miss.) Simon Ekman (SR/Pitea, Sweden)

William Carey (Miss.) Joaquin Ruiz Cabello (JR/Malaga, Spain)

Volleyball

William Carey (Miss.) Kamryn Theriot (SR/Plaquemine, La.)

William Carey (Miss.) Mikaela Hall (JR/Bay St. Louis, Miss.)

William Carey (Miss.) Megan Zulli (SR/Chalmette, La.)

William Carey (Miss.) Emma Cotney (SR/Birmingham, Ala.)

William Carey (Miss.) Madeline Sheller (SO/Petal, Miss.)

