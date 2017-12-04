USM runs away from Rust, 109-61 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM runs away from Rust, 109-61

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Guard Cortez Edwards led four players in double-figure scoring Sunday afternoon with a career-high 29 points as the University of Southern Mississippi rolled past Rust College 109-61 at Reed Green Coliseum.

USM (4-4) broke out to 57-36 halftime lead and broke the 100-point mark for the first time since the 2016-17 season opener.

Edwards grabbed eight rebounds, handed five assists and came up with four steals.

Guard Tyree Griffin posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists and snagged five rebounds.

Guard Dominic Magee came off the bench to score 18 points, take down eight rebounds and hand out four assists. Guard Kevin Holland added 14 points and three steals.

Eleven Golden Eagles played, with nine scoring at least three points. USM shot 59.7 percent from the floor and handed out 32 assists on 46 baskets.

Rust (1-9), which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, got 15 points from Allen Potts and 10 points and seven rebounds DeVante Johnson. Quantarius Dean made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

USM will take the rest of the week off before returning to the court at Green Coliseum to welcome Troy University at 2 p.m. Saturday.

