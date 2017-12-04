She said 'yes!' Jones County volunteer firefighter pops the que - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

She said 'yes!' Jones County volunteer firefighter pops the question during Christmas parade

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

We don't need anyone to extinguish the flame between two volunteer firefighters in Jones County.

Micheal Johnson, a firefighter with the Powers Volunteer Fire Department, decided the perfect time to ask his girlfriend, Chasity Weathersby, a firefighter with the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department, to be his wife was during the annual Christmas Parade in Laurel. 

"It didn’t take me long to realize she was the one," Johnson said.  "I just thought the parade would be a pretty cool way to do it, as long as she didn’t say no."

Johnson said he met Weathersby a few years ago through the fire department and the two had been dating for a year.  

In the video posted to Facebook, you can see Weathersby shocked while walking alongside the fire truck while Johnson gets on one knee.  The couple were also both in full gear. 

Luckily for Johnson, she said 'yes!'  Congratulations to the happy couple!

