HPD searching for auto burglary suspect

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Hattiesburg police are searching for an auto burglary suspect.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 27, on Broad Acres Drive. The suspect is described as a black male with hair in braids and has a goatee. 

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

