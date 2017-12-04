Two arrested and charged with murder in Marion County homicide - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Two arrested and charged with murder in Marion County homicide

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Jarvis Conerly. SOURCE: Marion County Sheriff's Office Jarvis Conerly. SOURCE: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Ronnie Smith. SOURCE: Marion County Sheriff's Office Ronnie Smith. SOURCE: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrested two suspects in a Friday night homicide in the Kokomo community.

Jarvis Conerly, 26, and Ronnie Smith, 37, both of the Kokomo community, were arrested and charged with murder over the weekend.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight with a possible shooting and stabbing in the area of Conerly Lane in the Kokomo community of Marion County on Dec. 1 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Deputies were not able to locate anything or anyone until they received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Conerly Lane at 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Billy May, 44, of Tylertown. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Marion County Sheriff's Investigators at 601-736-5051.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    •   
