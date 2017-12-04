Locked for Lauren: Taylorsville's state title win more than just a football game

For the sixth time in school history and the first time since 2002, the Taylorsville Tartars are state champions after beating Winona 41-26 in the class 2A state title. However, Friday’s contest was more than just a football game for Taylorsville. The Tartars were playing for Lauren Phipps, a junior cheerleader who was killed in a car accident on October 12. Phipps was 16-years-old.More >>
For the sixth time in school history and the first time since 2002, the Taylorsville Tartars are state champions after beating Winona 41-26 in the class 2A state title. However, Friday’s contest was more than just a football game for Taylorsville. The Tartars were playing for Lauren Phipps, a junior cheerleader who was killed in a car accident on October 12. Phipps was 16-years-old.More >>
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles football will take on the Florida State Seminoles in the 42nd Walk On-'s Independence Bowl on December 27th. The Golden Eagles finished the regular season with an 8-4 record,More >>
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles football will take on the Florida State Seminoles in the 42nd Walk On-'s Independence Bowl on December 27th.More >>