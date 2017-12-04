Locked for Lauren: Taylorsville's state title win more than just a football game

For the sixth time in school history and the first time since 2002, the Taylorsville Tartars are state champions after beating Winona 41-26 in the class 2A state title. However, Friday’s contest was more than just a football game for Taylorsville.

The Tartars were playing for Lauren Phipps, a junior cheerleader who was killed in a car accident on October 12. Phipps was 16-years-old.

Taylorsville’s rallying cry throughout the postseason has been “Locked for Lauren.” Many of the Tartars’ coaches, cheerleaders and fans wore pins on Friday, remembering Phipps.

“It’s been very difficult,” said Taylorsville head coach Chuck Robertson. “[Phipps] was a cheerleader, one of the most well-liked girls. It’s been rough. She’s a very special girl. Even her family still stays around. It’s very special for this group of kids to win one for her.”

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.