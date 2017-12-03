Southern Miss set to play Florida State in Walk-On's Independenc - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss set to play Florida State in Walk-On's Independence Bowl

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles football will take on the Florida State Seminoles in the 42nd Walk On-'s Independence Bowl on December 27th. 

The Golden Eagles finished the regular season with an 8-4 record. Florida State finished the season will a 6-6 record. This will be the 23rd meeting between the two programs with the Golden Eagles having an 8-13-1 in the series matchup.

The game will be played at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.

Southern Miss make their third straight bowl appearance, 13th in the last 16 years. 

The Golden  Eagles are 11-9 in bowl games. 

