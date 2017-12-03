Person of interest in custody in Marion County homicide - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Person of interest in custody in Marion County homicide

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Person of interest in Marion Co. homicide in custody
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody in Walthall County, on Henry Smith Road.

Deputies responded to a call in the Kokomo Community around 11 p.m. Friday night and found a deceased male according to Marion County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jamie Singley. 

No formal charges filed at this time, pending interview according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Captain Pete Williams.

