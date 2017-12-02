Person of interest sought in Marion County homicide

Marion county authorities are investigating a Friday night homicide.



Deputies responded to a call in the Kokomo Community around 11 p.m. Friday night and found a deceased male according to Marion County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.



Authorities are looking for Ronnie Smith, as a person of interest in the homicide according to Singley.



Singley added that he is considered armed and dangerous.



The name of the victim is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.



"This is an in depth and ongoing investigation that we can't release a lot of information on at this time, due to the circumstances surrounding the case," said Singley.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Department at 601-737-2711.

