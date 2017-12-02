Sertoma Christmas Parade held in Laurel

Person of interest in Marion Co. homicide in custody

Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody in Walthall County, on Henry Smith Road. Deputies responded to a call in the Kokomo Community around 11 p.m. Friday night and found a deceased male according to Marion County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jamie Singley. No formal charges filed at this time, pending interview according to Marion County Sheriff's Department Captain Pete Williams.