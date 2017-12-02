Sertoma Christmas Parade held in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sertoma Christmas Parade held in Laurel

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The annual Laurel Sertoma Christmas Parade begins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. The annual Laurel Sertoma Christmas Parade begins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi's largest Christmas parade rolled through the streets of Laurel Saturday. 

The annual Sertoma Parade had many floats from churches, schools and businesses. 

Marching bands from several high schools in Jones and Jasper counties took part.

The Maroon Typhoon Marching Band from Jones County Junior College also participated. 

The grand marshals this year were Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart and Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 


 

