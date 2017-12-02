Jones Co. volunteer firefighter among those injured in multi-vehicle I-59 accident

A Jones County firefighter was one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 early Saturday morning.

Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna said Robert Clark, a firefighter with Glade Volunteer Fire Department, was among those hurt.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Clark and a Louisiana sheriff's deputy, Nori Williams, were hit by a vehicle while assisting with a rollover accident that happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lane.

The Highway Patrol said after the initial rollover, an 18-wheel truck, which was also traveling south, hit an Ellisville Police car that had responded to the accident and the overturned vehicle.

The overturned car then struck another vehicle also traveling south on the highway.

The 18-wheeler went on to hit another parked car before stopping.

Highway Patrol officials said they aren't sure which vehicle struck Clark and Williams.

Clark was taken to a Jackson hospital with life-threatening injuries.

McKenna said Clark's injuries included a broken arm, a fractured pelvis and two broken legs.

The Highway Patrol said Williams, who also had life-threatening injuries, was transported to Forrest General Hospital.

The driver of the overturned car, Brandon Mackabee of Laurel, was also taken to the hospital after receiving minor injuries during the initial rollover.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

