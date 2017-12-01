State-of-the-art coating facility opens its doors in Ellisville

Hundreds of jobs are expected to come to Ellisville over the next several years with the opening of a new state-of-the-art coating factoryopens its doors. Friday, state dignitaries and others attended the opening ceremonies of during PG Technologies

"This facility, when it ramps up by 2020, will create 250 jobs in the local economy," PG Technologies Managing Director Derek Hileman said.

The massive 300,000 square foot facility was formed from a partnership between GE Aviation and Praxair, and Hileman said it's considered a world-class coatings facility.

"We create high-value coatings that go in aircraft engines to make sure they last as long as they need to last when they are in flight for our partner GE Aviation," Hileman said. "They coat most of the engine parts that go in a jet engine. If you were to look inside a jet engine, you'll see that shaft, the combustion, the blades that go around that drive the jet engine. They coat those here."

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said they coat those parts with a special formula, allowing them to withstand 3,000 degrees of heat while in operation.

"It's a phenomenal process here and it's one that's unique to the whole world," Hosemann said. "It's another example, under Governor Bryant's leadership, where we are expanding good, high paying, high tech jobs coming to Mississippi."

$100 million has been invested into the factory that PG Technologies described as a location that very few factories around the world can compete with in terms of process capability.

"It's a big deal for the city and county," Hileman said. "We've partnered with the universities on training and grants. There should be a pull from everywhere from your hourly employees to engineering staff as well. We are happy to be in Ellisville."

The University of Southern Mississippi and Jones County Junior College have teamed up with the company.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.