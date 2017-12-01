Art competition to help feed hungry Mississippi families - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Art competition to help feed hungry Mississippi families

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Forrest General Hospital and Extra Table teamed up to help make sure everyone has a Merry and Healthy Christmas this holiday season.

The hospital held their "Home is where the Heart is for the Holidays" art competition, and elementary, middle school, junior high and high school students from schools in Forrest and Lamar counties decorated Chirstmas cards for the event.

The winners were announced Friday and the cards will be used for donation purposes to raise money to feed the hungry through Extra Table this holiday season with nutritional food.

Extra Table said it will distribute heart-healthy food to 20 food pantries across Mississippi to feed needy families for Christmas.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • On the brink of history: Hattiesburg going for first state championship

    On the brink of history: Hattiesburg going for first state championship

  • On the brink of history: Hattiesburg High going for first state championship

    On the brink of history: Hattiesburg High going for first state championship

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:45 PM EST2017-12-02 04:45:47 GMT

    The success of the 2017 Hattiesburg football squad didn't happen overnight. It was a gradual process from day one of the Tony Vance era back in 2013. Take the Tigers' senior class for example.

    More >>

    The success of the 2017 Hattiesburg football squad didn't happen overnight. It was a gradual process from day one of the Tony Vance era back in 2013. Take the Tigers' senior class for example.

    More >>

  • Local church hosts HIV/AIDS remembrance service

    Local church hosts HIV/AIDS remembrance service

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:08 PM EST2017-12-02 04:08:00 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    The Aids Service Coalition (ASC) of Hattiesburg held their annual Service of Remembrance and Healing to remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. “The Service of Remembrance and Healing is something that we do every year as a part of our tribute to World Aids Day,” says Executive Director of the ASC. 

    More >>

    The Aids Service Coalition (ASC) of Hattiesburg held their annual Service of Remembrance and Healing to remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. “The Service of Remembrance and Healing is something that we do every year as a part of our tribute to World Aids Day,” says Executive Director of the ASC. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly