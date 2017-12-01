Art competition to help feed hungry Mississippi families

Forrest General Hospital and Extra Table teamed up to help make sure everyone has a Merry and Healthy Christmas this holiday season.

The hospital held their "Home is where the Heart is for the Holidays" art competition, and elementary, middle school, junior high and high school students from schools in Forrest and Lamar counties decorated Chirstmas cards for the event.

The winners were announced Friday and the cards will be used for donation purposes to raise money to feed the hungry through Extra Table this holiday season with nutritional food.

Extra Table said it will distribute heart-healthy food to 20 food pantries across Mississippi to feed needy families for Christmas.

