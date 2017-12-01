C Spire holds "Christmas Wish" contest

C Spire announced it is bringing back its "Christmas Wish" contest which gives contestants a chance to have their Christmas wish met.

The contest started on Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Individuals can register online at www.cspire.com/wish by filling out the form and follow the instructions to submit an entry for themselves or a family member.

No purchase is necessary, but individuals must be 18 years or older (19 in Alabama) and live in Tennessee, Mississippi or Alabama to participate. Entries are limited to one per person and will be judged on originality and creativity.

A panel of qualified judges from C Spire and its advertising agency will select the winners. Winning entries will be announced on Dec. 20, 2017. Last year, C Spire helped a Biloxi woman pay for cancer treatment, sent a Madison family on a dream vacation and helped a hard-working Southaven woman pay for Christmas presents for her family.

“It’s the season of giving at C Spire and we want everyone to know that no dream is too small and no wish is too big,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing. “Whether it’s a new phone or a new car, a fresh start or an experience you couldn’t have on your own, anything is possible with Christmas Wish.”

Richmond said the Christmas Wish program helps the company connect with customers during a special time of the year. “Everything we do is inspired by our customers and a desire to serve them better each day,” he said. “This is just one small way for us to say ‘thanks’ for continuing to do business with us.”

