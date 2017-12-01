MS Secretary of State’s Office serves as resource for charity in - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MS Secretary of State's Office serves as resource for charity information

The Mississippi Secretary of State's office wants Mississippians that are looking to donate to those in need this holiday season to know that they can research critical financial and other information about charities on the Secretary of State's website. 

“Our citizens are the most giving in the Nation, and many choose to donate this time of year,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “We want to be a resource to make sure those generous donations reach those who need them the most.”

Consumer organizations recommend at least 65 percent of a charity's total expenses be spent on program activities directly related to the charity's purpose. 

Charities soliciting funds in Mississippi must be registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.  Each year, the Agency publishes a Report on Charitable Organizations in Mississippi.  The report outlines the financial information of charities registered in the State, including the percentage of charitable funds actually spent by a charity on its charitable purpose.

For more information, call the Charities Division at (601) 359-1599 or visitwww.sos.ms.gov/charities.

