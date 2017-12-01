Mississippi high school football championship game times and whe - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi high school football championship game times and where to watch

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

All games can be watched live on the WDAM affiliate Bounce TV, channel 7.3 or Comcast channel 216 in Hattiesburg. 

Friday games:

1A: Nanih Waiya (15-0) vs. Simmons (14-0) at 11 a.m.

2A: Winona (11-3) vs. Taylorsville (14-1) at 3 p.m.

6A: Pearl (15-0) vs. Starkville (13-2) at 7 p.m.

Saturday games: 

3A: Yazoo County (14-0) vs. Jefferson Davis County (14-1) at 11 a.m.

4A: Noxubee County (10-4) vs. East Central (13-0) at 3 p.m.

5A: West Point (14-0) vs. Hattiesburg (14-0) at 7 p.m.

  On the brink of history: Hattiesburg going for first state championship

    On the brink of history: Hattiesburg going for first state championship

  On the brink of history: Hattiesburg High going for first state championship

    On the brink of history: Hattiesburg High going for first state championship

Friday, December 1 2017 11:45 PM EST

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:45 PM EST2017-12-02 04:45:47 GMT

    The success of the 2017 Hattiesburg football squad didn't happen overnight. It was a gradual process from day one of the Tony Vance era back in 2013. Take the Tigers' senior class for example.

    The success of the 2017 Hattiesburg football squad didn't happen overnight. It was a gradual process from day one of the Tony Vance era back in 2013. Take the Tigers' senior class for example.

  Local church hosts HIV/AIDS remembrance service

    Local church hosts HIV/AIDS remembrance service

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:08 PM EST2017-12-02 04:08:00 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    The Aids Service Coalition (ASC) of Hattiesburg held their annual Service of Remembrance and Healing to remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. "The Service of Remembrance and Healing is something that we do every year as a part of our tribute to World Aids Day," says Executive Director of the ASC. 

    The Aids Service Coalition (ASC) of Hattiesburg held their annual Service of Remembrance and Healing to remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. “The Service of Remembrance and Healing is something that we do every year as a part of our tribute to World Aids Day,” says Executive Director of the ASC. 

