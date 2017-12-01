Mississippi high school football championship game times and where to watch

All games can be watched live on the WDAM affiliate Bounce TV, channel 7.3 or Comcast channel 216 in Hattiesburg.

Friday games:

1A: Nanih Waiya (15-0) vs. Simmons (14-0) at 11 a.m.

2A: Winona (11-3) vs. Taylorsville (14-1) at 3 p.m.

6A: Pearl (15-0) vs. Starkville (13-2) at 7 p.m.

Saturday games:

3A: Yazoo County (14-0) vs. Jefferson Davis County (14-1) at 11 a.m.

4A: Noxubee County (10-4) vs. East Central (13-0) at 3 p.m.

5A: West Point (14-0) vs. Hattiesburg (14-0) at 7 p.m.

