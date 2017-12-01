World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM

Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s.

“Today has been a great day everyone has come out,” HIV testing coordinator Natasha Thomas said. “I’m so appreciative to everyone who’s come out to get tested and it’s important for everyone to know their status especially today on world AIDS day.”

Tomorrow morning there is an 8 a.m. registration for the annual Walk for Life at Kamper Park in remembrance of world AIDS day.

“You don’t want to be walking around with HIV and not know that you have it," Thomas said. "Because I know a lot of times early detection is the best for these type of things.So it’s really important to get tested early and to kind of start working on your treatment as soon as possible and be safe.”

