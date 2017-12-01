World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s.

“Today has been a great day everyone has come out,” HIV testing coordinator Natasha Thomas said. “I’m so appreciative to everyone who’s come out to get tested and it’s important for everyone to know their status especially today on world AIDS day.”

Tomorrow morning there is an 8 a.m. registration for the annual Walk for Life at Kamper Park in remembrance of world AIDS day. 

“You don’t want to be walking around with HIV and not know that you have it," Thomas said. "Because I know a lot of times early detection is the best for these type of things.So it’s really important to get tested early and to kind of start working on your treatment as soon as possible and be safe.”

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • On the brink of history: Hattiesburg going for first state championship

    On the brink of history: Hattiesburg going for first state championship

  • On the brink of history: Hattiesburg High going for first state championship

    On the brink of history: Hattiesburg High going for first state championship

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:45 PM EST2017-12-02 04:45:47 GMT

    The success of the 2017 Hattiesburg football squad didn't happen overnight. It was a gradual process from day one of the Tony Vance era back in 2013. Take the Tigers' senior class for example.

    More >>

    The success of the 2017 Hattiesburg football squad didn't happen overnight. It was a gradual process from day one of the Tony Vance era back in 2013. Take the Tigers' senior class for example.

    More >>

  • Local church hosts HIV/AIDS remembrance service

    Local church hosts HIV/AIDS remembrance service

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:08 PM EST2017-12-02 04:08:00 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    The Aids Service Coalition (ASC) of Hattiesburg held their annual Service of Remembrance and Healing to remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. “The Service of Remembrance and Healing is something that we do every year as a part of our tribute to World Aids Day,” says Executive Director of the ASC. 

    More >>

    The Aids Service Coalition (ASC) of Hattiesburg held their annual Service of Remembrance and Healing to remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. “The Service of Remembrance and Healing is something that we do every year as a part of our tribute to World Aids Day,” says Executive Director of the ASC. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly