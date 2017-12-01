1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.



Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.



Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana.



During his initial appearance Friday morning before Hattiesburg City Judge Wes Curry, a murder charge was added.



His bond was set at $250,000 for the murder charge and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute was set at $40,000.



Russell said during his initial appearance he has a previous felony conviction for burglary out of Meridian.



The Scene:



Police were flagged down at 900 Broadway Drive, the Deluxe Inn just after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a possible shooting and dead person. Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a hotel room, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.



Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Bobby Gwin, 25, of Hattiesburg.



“We found a black male victim that sustained several gunshot wounds,” McLemore said. “We are interviewing and questioning several people at this time.”



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. Klem added that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification.

