UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM. USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.   

Former patrol bike officer Dejeremy Thomas and former patrol officer Shannon Yates were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Friday morning. 

Yates has been with UPD for about four years.

Thomas has served with USM for more than three years.

The university now has a total of six lieutentants on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses. 

"I'm a little overwhelmed, excited, ready to start the job," said Lt. Thomas. "I went to school here, so just being able to serve the people here at the university, that brings a joy to me."    

 "It's all about community, being out helping the community," said Lt. Yates. "I have a daughter that goes to school here, so it's good to be here." 

The University Police Department has a total of 36 sworn officers on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM

    World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM

    Friday, December 1 2017 2:22 PM EST2017-12-01 19:22:04 GMT

    Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s. 

    More >>

    Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s. 

    More >>

  • 1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

    1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:16 PM EST2017-12-01 17:16:52 GMT
    Allen Russell. SOURCE: HPDAllen Russell. SOURCE: HPD
    A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.  Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.  Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana. ...More >>
    A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.  Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.  Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana. ...More >>

  • UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony

    UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-12-01 17:11:04 GMT
    USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM.USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

    The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.   

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly