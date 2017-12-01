UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony

USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.

Former patrol bike officer Dejeremy Thomas and former patrol officer Shannon Yates were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Friday morning.

Yates has been with UPD for about four years.

Thomas has served with USM for more than three years.

The university now has a total of six lieutentants on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses.

"I'm a little overwhelmed, excited, ready to start the job," said Lt. Thomas. "I went to school here, so just being able to serve the people here at the university, that brings a joy to me."

"It's all about community, being out helping the community," said Lt. Yates. "I have a daughter that goes to school here, so it's good to be here."

The University Police Department has a total of 36 sworn officers on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.