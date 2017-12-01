Professor’s Sixth Book of Poetry Published; Release Party, Reading set for December 1

The sixth book of an award-winning poet and English professor at The University of Southern Mississippi is published.

On December 1 at 8:30 p.m., a release party celebrating Talking Pillow will be held at T-Bone’s Records & Café in Hattiesburg. Angela Ball will read selected poems and sign copies of her book after the reading.

Poems in Talking Pillow centers around the death of her partner as well as looking at the unexpected and unpredictable changes of human experience and the limitlessness of love.

For more information about Ball and the Southern Miss Department of English, visit https://www.usm.edu/english.

