Hattiesburg Director of Parks & Recreation dies

The City of Hattiesburg announced the death of the director of Parks & Recreation, Dr. Clemon Terrell.

Terrell died in his home of natural causes at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

"Tonight, our hearts are broken by the loss of our longtime Director of Parks & Recreation, Dr. Clemon Terrell," Mayor Toby Barker said in a press release. "More than an administrator, he was a mentor, encourager and friend to so many in Hattiesburg."

Terrell also played football for the University of Southern Mississippi from 1980 to 1983.

"All of our city employees —who were Clemon Terrell’s second family— send their heartfelt thoughts, prayers and sympathies to his wife Rosalind, his five children and his grandchildren," Barker said.

