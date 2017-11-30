Service restored to parts of USM campus after breaks in old water lines

Breaks in water lines near Forrest County Hall and the Cook Library were repaired Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

University of Southern Mississippi personnel said aging infrastructure contributed to an interruption of water service to parts of campus earlier this week.

Physical Plant staff believe fluctuating temperatures affected some old water lines near Forrest County Hall and the Cook Library, causing them to break on Tuesday.

Water service to about half the campus was shut off while repairs were made.

Water service was restored Wednesday afternoon.

