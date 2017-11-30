USM's 'Lighting the Way' raises $1,400 for Boys and Girls Club

The campus Christmas tree at Southern Miss was lit during the annual "Lighting the Way" event Thursday night. Photo credit WDAM.

University of Southern Mississippi students, faculty and family members kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas activity on the lawn of the administration building Thursday night.

They took part in the annual "Lighting the Way" event.

It was hosted by the Student Government Association and it featured live holiday music, food, photos with Santa Claus and the lighting of the campus Christmas Tree.

It was also a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club.

$1,400 was raised for that organization.

