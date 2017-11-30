USM's 'Lighting the Way' raises $1,400 for Boys and Girls Club - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM's 'Lighting the Way' raises $1,400 for Boys and Girls Club

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
The campus Christmas tree at Southern Miss was lit during the annual "Lighting the Way" event Thursday night. Photo credit WDAM. The campus Christmas tree at Southern Miss was lit during the annual "Lighting the Way" event Thursday night. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

University of Southern Mississippi students, faculty and family members kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas activity on the lawn of the administration building Thursday night. 

They took part in the annual "Lighting the Way" event. 

It was hosted by the Student Government Association and it featured live holiday music, food, photos with Santa Claus and the lighting of the campus Christmas Tree.  

It was also a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club.

$1,400 was raised for that organization.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM

    World AIDS Day free HIV testing at USM

    Friday, December 1 2017 2:22 PM EST2017-12-01 19:22:04 GMT

    Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s. 

    More >>

    Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s. 

    More >>

  • 1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

    1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:16 PM EST2017-12-01 17:16:52 GMT
    Allen Russell. SOURCE: HPDAllen Russell. SOURCE: HPD
    A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.  Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.  Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana. ...More >>
    A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.  Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.  Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana. ...More >>

  • UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony

    UPD promotes two officers in Friday ceremony

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-12-01 17:11:04 GMT
    USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM.USM assistant chief of police Rusty Keyes (center) introduces Lt. Shannon Yates (left) and Lt. Dejeremy Thomas during a promotion ceremony Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

    The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.   

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly