Christmas trees put up at DPS offices for organ donation awareness

Volunteers Adrian Murry (left) and Lawana Hailey put up a Christmas Tree at the Driver's Licence Testing Station in Hattiesburg Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Some driver's license offices across Mississippi have gotten into the Christmas spirit, thanks to a few volunteers who work with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.

The Hattiesburg office and several others received Christmas trees Thursday.

The trees, which had many "Donate Life" ornaments, were put up by volunteers to remind people about the importance of signing up to be organ and tissue donors when they renew their licenses.

One of the volunteers was Adrian Murry of Hattiesburg. Her son, Kendrick, was an organ donor.

He died in 2015.

"My cousin received his heart and also, a member of our church, I designated his kidney to, so, you never know when that time comes who you're going to help and how you're going to help them and the impact it can have on other peoples' lives," said Murry.

More than 96 percent of the 880,000 organ and tissue donors in Mississippi were registered through the Department of Public Safety.

