UPDATE: Second person of interest in Hattiesburg homicide ruled out as suspect

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A second person of interest sought by Hattiesburg police has been identified and ruled out as a suspect in the Hub City’s third homicide of the year. 

The Scene: 

Police were flagged down at 900 Broadway Drive, the Deluxe Inn just after 2 a.m. for a possible shooting and dead person.

Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a hotel room, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Bobby Gwin, 25, of Hattiesburg. 

“We found a black male victim that sustained several gunshot wounds,” McLemore said. “We are interviewing and questioning several people at this time.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. Klem added that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification. 

Hattiesburg police have one person of interest in custody. Charges are pending at this time. 

 If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP. 

