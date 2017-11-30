UPDATE: Second person of interest in Hattiesburg homicide ruled out as suspect

Today is World Aids Day, and the Aids Services Coalition held a free HIV testing event on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The first 100 students were given a gift card worth $20 to Starbucks, as well as a meal box lunch from McAllister’s.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department has promoted two of its officers to new supervisory positions.More >>
The sixth book of an award-winning poet and English professor at The University of Southern Mississippi is published.More >>
