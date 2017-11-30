Forecast: Dense fog this morning.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt.

Be careful when traveling this morning as dense fog covers much of the Pine Belt. This fog is expected to burn off around 9 AM.

The rest of the day will be cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the lower 70s.

Patchy fog is possible again late tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

Drier weather returns for Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s on Friday and lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A strong cold front will approach the area by early next week with highs only in the 50s by Wednesday!

