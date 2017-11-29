Pine Belt Christmas Parades

Cities across the Pine Belt are preparing to kick off the Christmas season with their annual Christmas parades.

You can find the date and time of your city's Christmas parade below:

Laurel: Dec. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. You can view the route below. For more info, visit Laurel Sertoma Club Facebook page.

Ellisville: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Ellisville. For more information please call 601.477.3323

Purvis: Friday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. with lineup starting on College Drive. For more information, call 601-466-0857.

Collins: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.in downtown. For more information, call 601-765-4491.

Bay Springs: Tuesday, Dec. 12 beginning at 6 p.m. Lineup starts in front of City Hall. For more information, contact 601-764-4110.

Columbia: Friday, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m.

Waynesboro: Saturday, Dec. 9 beginning at 3:45 p.m. in downtown Waynesboro. For more info, contact 601-735-3311.

