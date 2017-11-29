Hattiesburg to host annual Christmas parade on Thursday

The City of Hattiesburg is preparing for its annual Christmas parade, which will take place on Thursday.

The city has released details regarding the event, and here some things you should know:

The parade will begin at Sacred Heart on West Front Street. It will take a right on Main Street and a right on Buschman Street to end at Town Square Park. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Performances at Town Square Park will begin at 6:20 p.m. with HCLO's Cast from White Christmas. They will be followed by Mt. Olive Baptist Church's Choir.

The parade should end at Town Square Park right around 7 p.m.

Mayor and Mrs. Barker will light the tree at 7:15 p.m. There is a special surprise that will occur right after this and I’m positive you don’t want to miss it.

Art Makes Art, Inc (the creators of Hattiesburlesque) will close out the show with a spirited performance.

Andrea Saffle will close out the show by announcing the winners of the Downtown Window Decorating Contest between merchants and businesses.

The city is asking all parade + tree lighting attendees to bring a new, unwrapped toy to drop off at Santa's Sleigh. These will be split between Hattiesburg Fire Department, Hattiesburg Police Department and Oseola McCarty's Youth Development Center to distribute throughout the holiday season as a way to help those with less, have more.

Several vendors will be at the park, including: Kettle Corn, La Mexicana, New Orleans Finest, Mercury Pizza, I Bake for Dogs, and The End Zone.

Photos in Santa’s Village

The End Zone will also be hosting an after party with drink and food specials.

The map of the parade route can be viewed below:

