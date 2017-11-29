VA hosts veterans town hall meeting in Petal

Petal-area veterans with concerns about VA benefits and services met one-on-one with officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs Wednesday morning.

The VA hosted a town hall meeting at the Petal Civic Center.

Veterans and family members were invited to sit down with VA representatives and ask questions about healthcare or other services.

Organizers said similar town halls are held across the state periodically.

"They have claims about their disabilities, sometimes, they don't even have claims, they just want to know what can they do and we're here to educate them and help them even prepare claims," said Darryl Brady, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Jackson.

Several veterans said the town hall was a big help to them.

"I was called to active duty during the Berlin crisis, so I don't know what my benefits are and wanted some update on the benefits," said Charles Boros, who served in the Army.

"It's great, because I'm disabled," said Lisa Greene, another Army veteran. "I'm sure it means a lot to the other veterans that are here."

"It makes you feel that they care about you when they come to the community instead of going to Jackson to Veterans Affairs," said John Clayton, an Air Force veteran.

It was the second VA Town Hall held in Petal this year.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.