The Ellisville Police Department is hosting a toy drive for the Foster Children of Jones County.

For people interested in sponsoring a child, you can visit the Ellisville Police Department and pick up list for one of the 102 foster children.

The department is also accepting toy donations and encourage people to bring new, unwrapped toys by the station. The drive will end on Dec. 15.

For more information, please call EPD at 601-447-9252.

