"Fill a Truck" food drive to be held Thursday and Friday in Laurel

The Laurel Police Department is teaming up with the Good Samaritan Center for its annual “Fill a Truck” food drive.

The food will be used to restock the food pantry and help feed families at the soup kitchen. They will be out in front of Walmart on 16thAvenue both Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m., and officers and representatives will be on hand to help unload your donations.

According to Cpt. Tommy Cox, they are hoping to fill several truckloads of food for the charitable organization.

“We’re just asking if you’re able to, to help us with some non-perishable food items and they’ll use that for their food pantry to help people in need and also to help restock their soup kitchen on the Boulevard that serves a lot of meals.” Cox said “I promise you, if you come by and give them a little bit and help us out, you’ll feel better.”

Last year the pantry help over 900 families and the soup kitchen served over 68 thousand meals and are hoping to do even more this year.

