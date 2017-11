A Washington Parish grand jury indicted a Bogalus man for murder in the death of a Lumberton man.

District Attorney Warren Montogmery announced the indictment of Dakeithan D. Matthews, 22, on charges of second degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Matthews is accused of shooting Jon Kelly Smith to death and using a handgun to rob another victim on July 1.

