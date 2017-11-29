Jones County Sheriff's Department announces drug busts, $10 million-worth in drugs seized

The Jones County Sheriff's Department announced three arrests made Tuesday and Wednesday in an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking organizations.

Jones County deputies arrested Darwin Moody, Taylor Anderson, and Clifton McClendon on drug-related charges.

Tayor was arrested on a warrant and found to be in possession of ecstacy, methamphetamine and marijuana. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $30,000.

Moody was arrested at his residence on two felony warrants and discovered approximately one half pound of marijuana and several hydrocodone tablets. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute, sale of a controlled substance and sale of cocaine. His bond was set at $40,000.

McClendon was taken into custody after a routine traffic stop when he was found to be in possession of ecstasy. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and his bond set at $25,000.

The department announced several other previous arrests made regarding a large Drug Trafficking Operation organization in the area. One of those arrested was Dexter "Dollar Bill" Jones. Another person arrested was located in California for distributing in Jones and Forrest County. According to the sheriff, 12 more local dealers were arrested in connection to this DTO.

On November 15, nearly $900,000 in drugs were seized during a drug bust in Soso that resulted in the arrest of Jermaine Newell.

In April, the department recovered approximately 148 kilos of cocaine, valued at $9 million.

According to the sheriff's department, it was the largest seizure in the state this year and one of the largest in the state's history.

Overall Jones County recovered $10 million worth in drugs between the four drug busts.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.