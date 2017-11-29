1 dead in Hattiesburg homicide, victim identified, person of int - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 dead in Hattiesburg homicide, victim identified, person of interest in custody

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Police are investigating an early morning homicide in the Hub City. 

Police were flagged down at 900 Broadway Drive, the Deluxe Inn just after 2 a.m. for a possible shooting and dead person. Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a hotel room, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Bobby Gwin, 25, of Hattiesburg. 

“We found a black male victim that sustained several gunshot wounds,” McLemore said. “We are interviewing and questioning several people at this time.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. Klem added that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification. 

Hattiesburg police have a person of interest in custody. Charges are pending at this time. 

This is the third homicide of the year for the Hub City.

8-5-17: Cordaeil Miller, 26, was killed after being stabbed, allegedly by his girlfriend Jonicqua Moffett. She remains in the Forrest County Jail, with a $500,000 bond.

9-24-17: Justin Woodland, 17, was killed during a home invasion on Orange Street. There were no arrest made in the case, and the case is pending a grand jury decision.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP. 

