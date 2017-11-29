Forecast: Finally some rain is in the forecast.

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

Expect warmer weather today with periods of clouds and sun, highs in the mid 70s and little if any rain.

Rain chances are expected to increase after midnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The chance for rain is around 30%.

Cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Dry and mild weather returns Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s on Friday and in the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic