Forecast: Finally some rain is in the forecast.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

Expect warmer weather today with periods of clouds and sun, highs in the mid 70s and little if any rain.

Rain chances are expected to increase after midnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The chance for rain is around 30%.

Cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Dry and mild weather returns Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s on Friday and in the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic

  Former USM football player files discrimination lawsuit against program

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:36 PM EST
    A former University of Southern Mississippi football player filed a lawsuit against the university's football program on Wednesday, alleging discrimination after he was dismissed from the team.  According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Baton Rouge, Deven Hammond was prohibited from playing football for the University after coaches found out he was born with only one kidney, despite Hammond being cleared by the USM Student Health Services Center

  Wayne county working to acquire state prisoner program

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:25 PM EST
    The Wayne County Sheriff's department is working on a way to help minimum security inmates better themselves before being released. 

  Pine Belt Christmas Parades

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:18 PM EST
    Cities across the Pine Belt are preparing to kick off the Christmas season with their annual Christmas parades.  You can find the date and time of your city's Christmas parade below: Laurel: Dec. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. You can view the route below. For more info, visit Laurel Sertoma Club Facebook page.  Ellisville: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Ellisville. For more information please call 601.477.3323 Purvis: Friday, Dec. 1
