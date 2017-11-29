Forecast: Finally some rain is in the forecast.

A former University of Southern Mississippi football player filed a lawsuit against the university's football program on Wednesday, alleging discrimination after he was dismissed from the team. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Baton Rouge, Deven Hammond was prohibited from playing football for the University after coaches found out he was born with only one kidney, despite Hammond being cleared by the USM Student Health Services Center t...More >>
A former University of Southern Mississippi football player filed a lawsuit against the university's football program on Wednesday, alleging discrimination after he was dismissed from the team. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Baton Rouge, Deven Hammond was prohibited from playing football for the University after coaches found out he was born with only one kidney, despite Hammond being cleared by the USM Student Health Services Center t...More >>
The Wayne County Sheriff’s department is working on a way to help minimum security inmates better themselves before being released.More >>
The Wayne County Sheriff’s department is working on a way to help minimum security inmates better themselves before being released.More >>