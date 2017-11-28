Jasper County hosts church protection and security seminar

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is reaching out to make churches safer.

It co-hosted the county's first Church Protection and Security Seminar Tuesday night at the Farm Bureau Office in Bay Springs.

Topics included protection measures, setting up security, and how to legally carry firearms in church.

"Some churches may not want to do an armed security team, some may," said Randy Johnson, Jasper County sheriff. "So, it just depends on what they want to do, but if they do, they need to know what steps to take to get that."

"Evil, and that's all we can say it is, evil has come into the picture, where we're not safe," said Leo Beatty, pastor of Louin and Read's Chapel congregational Methodist churches. "And I, as a pastor, I'm concerned about my congregation."

Sheriff Johnson said members of about 40 churches attended.

