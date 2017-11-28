Local shelter giving puppy with congenital defects a second chance at life

Linus is just like any other puppy. He barks, plays and chews on sticks. But, Linus does it all without using his front legs.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter said Linus has a host of congenital defects that limit his ability to be truly normal. Rescuers believe Linus, who came from a breeder, spent the first few months of his life confined to a cage, covered in sores and infection and unable to use his legs.

"He has visited different veterinarians, he has visited different specialists and what we've heard is this is just a very severe case," said Ginny Simms, Director of Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg. "It's amazing to see how resilient Linus is and how he doesn't know. He's a happy puppy and that's the way he wants to stay."

Linus is currently in a foster home. Sims said he has begun rehabilitation to help him regain the use of his back legs.

"We know that Linus will continue to face challenges, we know that as he gets bigger and really grows into what he is going to look like for the rest of his life, he will have other challenges to face and overcome," said Sims. "We just want to help give him the best shot we can to have a happy, normal life."

The shelter used #GivingTuesday, a global giving movement recognized on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, to share Linus' story. Sims said donations will help with continues care, rehabilitation and could help with a cart that Linus may need one day to get around.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Southern Pines Animal Shelter raised $550.

"He doesn't see the challenges that we see and he's an amazing dog to meet," said Sims.

If you'd like to donate to Linus' rehabilitation or talk to the shelter about adoption, call (601) 544-6632.

