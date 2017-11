A former guard at the Forrest County Jail is now behind bars after he was caught having sexual contact with an inmate.

Forrest County Sheriff Billy McGee said Christopher Fairley, 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Monday after having sexual contact with a male inmate at the Forrest County Jail. The incident was caught on security cameras.

Fairley has been charged with sexual battery. Sheriff McGee said he will make his initial appearance Wednesday.

Sheriff McGee said Fairley has been terminated by the Sheriff's Department.

