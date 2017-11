A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after a 15-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted by a family member.

Larry Schouder, 40, has been charged with one count of Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes and one Count of Sexual Battery.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers were dispatched to Twin Oaks Lane Sunday in reference to the sexual battery.

Schouder is being held at the Forrest County Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.

