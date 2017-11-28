JCJC’s Wayne County Center announces Spring Class Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC’s Wayne County Center announces Spring Class Schedule

By Erica Davis, Producer
Photo credit: JCJC Photo credit: JCJC
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Junior College announces Spring 2018 classes at its Wayne County center in Waynesboro.

The center will offer college credit, non-credit, and workforce, day and night courses.

Class dates and times may vary depending on demand.

The following classes are currently scheduled for January 2018:

Spring College Career & Technical Classes

Health Care Assistant (January 8, through May 3, 2018) 

Monday through Thursday – 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Spring College Academic Classes January 8, 2018-May 4, 2018

General Psychology (Hybrid)              Mondays- 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

College Algebra                                     Tuesdays - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Western Civilization II                         Wednesdays - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

English Comp. II (Hybrid)                    Thursdays - 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Spring Non-Credit (Workforce) Classes)

Welding (January 8, through April 24, 2018)

Monday & Tuesdays – 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Commercial Truck Driving -------- Spring dates and information coming soon

Tuition costs  and registration information can be found at http://www.jcjc.edu/registration/ . For more information contact Courtney McInnis at 601-735-2228 or email, courtney.mcinnis@jcjc.edu.

