Forecast: A sunny and mild day is expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another very nice day is on tap for our area with mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Patchy fog is expected after midnight with lows in the lower 50s.

Partly cloudy and mild weather is expected on Wednesday with highs again in the lower 70s. We do have a slight chance for a shower late Wednesday night with lows in the upper 50s.

We have a 40% chance for showers on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Slightly cooler drier weather returns for the weekend.

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic