Lady Crusaders advance to quarterfinals of NAIA national championship

After falling in the second round of the 2016 NAIA women’s soccer national championship, William Carey just went a step further.

The Lady Crusaders (18-2) beat Oklahoma Wesleyan 4-0 on Monday to advance the quarterfinals of this year’s national tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Carey junior Savanah Carter’s first of two goals proved to be the difference as the Ocean Springs native booted one through the net in the 18th minute off an assist from Silvia Leonessi. Leonessi, a sophomore from Denmark, also scored two goals of her own.

Fourth-seeded William Carey advances to play 12-seed Southeastern (Florida) on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Carey men’s soccer team battles Hastings on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the second round of the men’s national championship.

The Crusaders advanced to the elite 8 of the NAIA tournament last season and have been ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the 2017 season. However, Carey’s approach to the postseason has been to play with no pressure.

"We're just glad to be here, you know what I'm saying,” said William Carey senior goalkeeper Grant Adam. “And like I said, take it day by day and there's really no pressure ‘cause, I mean, enjoy it. There's no point in being all stressed about it. Enjoy it while it's here."

