Taylorsville prepares for Winona in class 2A state title

Taylorsville is back in the state title game for the first time since 2007. The Tartars seek their sixth state championship and first since 2002 when they line up against Winona on Friday at 3 p.m.

After having a chance to watch the 11-3 Tigers on film, Taylorsville coach Chuck Robertson knows his team has its challenge ahead.

"Winona may be the best coached team we've played all year,” Robertson said. “They have some great athletes but their coach does an outstanding job of making sure those athletes get the ball. They played four great teams in the playoffs. Newton, Calhoun City, West Tallahatchie and they played Scott Central which everybody thought was the best team in 2A all year. They have a very good football team and very well coached so you have to game plan for both. It's going to be fun. It should be fun."

