Police investigating after man says he was hit in the head with a baseball bat

Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a man says he was hit in the head with a baseball bat during a fight.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E Laurel Street in reference to a fight Saturday around 6 p.m.

A man told officers he was struck in the head with a baseball bat while he was defending a female friend.

Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell said the victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.

No word on his condition at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and said charges may be following.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers.