Police investigating after man says he was hit in the head with a baseball bat

Jones County Junior College announces Spring 2018 classes at its Wayne County center in Waynesboro.More >>
T’Rod Daniels has only 21 rushing attempts for Southern Miss this season, but the junior makes the most of his touches, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. The Bassfield product broke free for his second touchdown of the year against Charlotte, a 53-yard scamper, and Daniels smiled the entire way as he waltzed into the end zone.More >>
After falling in the second round of the 2016 NAIA women’s soccer national championship, William Carey just went a step further. The Lady Crusaders (18-2) beat Oklahoma Wesleyan 4-0 on Monday to advance the quarterfinals of this year’s national tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. Carey junior Savanah Carter’s first of two goals proved to be the difference as the Ocean Springs native booted one through the net in the 18th minute off an assist from Silvia Leonessi.More >>
