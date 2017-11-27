MHP releases holiday enforcement period results for state, Pine Belt

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the numbers from their holiday enforcement period over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The period started on Wednesday, November 22 at 6 p.m. and ended Sunday, November 26 at midnight.

MHP issued a total of 4,897 citations with 46 DUI arrests. 687 citations and six of those DUI arrests were in the Pine Belt, according to Sgt. Brent Barfield with Troop J.

Around the state, 163 total motor vehicle crashes were investigated with 55 injuries and 5 fatalities involving those wrecks.

Troop J worked 19 of those crashes, which resulted in three injuries. There were zero fatalities reported in the Pine Belt over the enforcement period.

